Alison B. Fleming Sells 7,500 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,362,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

