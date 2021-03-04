Alison B. Fleming Sells 3,324 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) insider Alison B. Fleming sold 3,324 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $760.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 122,279 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

