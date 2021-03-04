Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.75

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.75 and last traded at C$19.94, with a volume of 619837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.77 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

