Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ALFVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $32.31 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

