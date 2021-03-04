Alexander D. Moore Sells 12,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 72,653,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,229,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

