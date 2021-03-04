Aleph.im Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Aleph.im token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.63 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00495116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,066,309 tokens. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

Aleph.im Token Trading

