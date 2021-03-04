Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 76,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,176 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after buying an additional 598,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alector by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,783,000 after buying an additional 1,776,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

