Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alcoa by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,436 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alcoa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,000.

Shares of AA opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

