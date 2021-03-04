Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

ALBO opened at $34.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $658.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,556 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

