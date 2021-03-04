Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALB. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

