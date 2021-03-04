Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Raised to $115.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,547. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

