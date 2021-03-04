Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

ALRM stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.62. 48,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,875. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $374,435.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,547 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after acquiring an additional 728,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.