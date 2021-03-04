AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AKITA Drilling stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

