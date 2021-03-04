Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aisin Seiki in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin Seiki’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

ASEKY stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Aisin Seiki has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

