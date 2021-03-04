AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGMH opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

