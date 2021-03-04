AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.06.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO opened at $126.04 on Thursday. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.