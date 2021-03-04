Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

ARE stock opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.73. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.35.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

