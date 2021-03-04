Aecon Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Sunday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARE. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.25.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$19.00 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.73.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.