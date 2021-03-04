AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,267 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.36% of AECOM worth $26,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in AECOM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after buying an additional 1,756,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AECOM by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,088,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AECOM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,912,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AECOM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $60.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

