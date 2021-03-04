Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 37,452 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,452 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE:MPC opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

