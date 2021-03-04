Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 334 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $223.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $233.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.09.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.