Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 177.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,716 shares of company stock worth $8,240,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

