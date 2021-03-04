Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 23,778.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOB. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

