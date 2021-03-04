Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 9,034 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 594.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,418.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 389,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

DDOG stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,999.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $4,778,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,533 shares in the company, valued at $53,851,213.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,931,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,937,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

