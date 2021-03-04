AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Up 86.7% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the January 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,023,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,459,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 87.03% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of DWEQ opened at $27.40 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

