Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. 4,383,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,297,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.18.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advaxis in the third quarter valued at $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Advaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

