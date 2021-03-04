Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $165.83. 756,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,110. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.46.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $170,946,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $10,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

