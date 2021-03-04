Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.19.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
