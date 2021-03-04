Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

