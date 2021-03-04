Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) Insider Buys A$75,226.37 in Stock

Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) insider Emma Stein bought 22,727 shares of Adbri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.31 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of A$75,226.37 ($53,733.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.49.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Adbri’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.90%.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

