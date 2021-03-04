adbank (ADB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,538.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One adbank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $57,538.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adbank has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.00 or 0.00791688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00032771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

ADB is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,426,863 tokens. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

Buying and Selling adbank

