Adam Terwin Sells 4,900 Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

Adam Terwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exchange Income alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00.

EIF opened at C$40.58 on Thursday. Exchange Income Co. has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 52.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.31%.

EIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.20.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.