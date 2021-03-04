Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.
NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 25,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acme United has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $39.88.
Acme United Company Profile
