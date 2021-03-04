Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 25,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acme United has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

