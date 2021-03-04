Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Acme United stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 13,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,488. Acme United has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

