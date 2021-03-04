Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Short Interest Up 82.5% in February

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the January 28th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000.

ACAC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85. Acies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

