ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stake Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,683 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,823 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.