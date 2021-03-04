Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 795,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,051,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The firm has a market cap of $493.29 million, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $298,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 267.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 251.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

