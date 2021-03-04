Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Raised to $143.00 at Piper Sandler

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $144.26.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. On average, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $120,070,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

