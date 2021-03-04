ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.