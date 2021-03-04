Abyss 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 39.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.91 or 0.00784021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00027825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00033835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.