AA (LON:AA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.80

AA plc (LON:AA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.80 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 34.95 ($0.46). AA shares last traded at GBX 34.95 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,993,235 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised AA to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £217.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

