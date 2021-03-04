$963.10 Million in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post sales of $963.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $942.00 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $701.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.62. 1,251,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

