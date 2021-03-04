9,427 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HealthStream by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

