9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.09. 199,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

