9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,799 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,724.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $89,503.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,109.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.61. 10,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,412. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.