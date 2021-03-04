9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Royce Value Trust worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 242,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE RVT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.95. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,739. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.