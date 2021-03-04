9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.46. 3,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,214. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

