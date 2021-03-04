9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after buying an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.74. 288,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,779. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

