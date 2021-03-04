9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.50. 32,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,082. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

