8,823 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

