$8.80 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce $8.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $57.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.03 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,325,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

